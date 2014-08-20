* Carlsberg cuts operating profit forecast, shares drop
* Heineken says Russian sales volume falls
* Dutch brewer has smaller exposure to eastern Europe
* Investors not fleeing Europe equities because of Russia
By Teis Jensen and Robert-Jan Bartunek
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS, Aug 20 Russia's drift
towards recession has slashed Carlsberg's sales in
the country, while fellow brewer Heineken escaped the
worst thanks to its smaller exposure to eastern Europe.
Carlsberg's dependence on Russia, where its Baltika label is
the most popular beer brand by far, makes it a test case for how
European companies are coping with the chill in Moscow's
relations with the European Union caused by the conflict in
Ukraine.
Sanctions have dented confidence in an already slowing
economy and taken a toll on the rouble currency - a blow for
European companies that invested heavily to tap Russia's
emerging middle class.
One brokerage said last week that Carlsberg was becoming
"uninvestable" because the sanctions had tarnished its status as
a stable consumer-goods investment play. ( bit.ly/1w8n02o
)
On Wednesday, the company cut its 2014 profit guidance and
said its Russian beer sales tumbled by one fifth in the second
quarter. The 167-year-old Danish brewer relies on Russia for
more than a third of its operating profits.
Finance chief Jorn Jensen said the Russian downturn had been
even worse than expected. Carlsberg cut its guidance for the
second time this year and now sees annual operating profit going
into reverse. It may even close breweries in eastern Europe.
Carlsberg shares fell as much as 6 percent.
"They are already downgrading now and not waiting for more
clarity - it shows they believe the second half will be very
tough in Russia," said analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from Alm.
Brand Bank, who has a "neutral" rating on Carlsberg shares.
HEINEKEN LESS EXPOSED
Heineken said its sales volume in Russia fell by a
"low-double digit" percentage, without being more specific. But
its shares leaped by more than 7 percent as overall quarterly
earnings beat expectations.
"We are a very diversified company so this is where our
large footprint saves us. We don't depend on Russia and the
exposure is not a problem," Heineken Chief Executive
Jean-Francois van Boxmeer told a conference call.
Heineken's central and eastern European business contributed
just 8 percent to operating profit. The Amsterdam-listed brewer
makes Europe's best-selling Heineken lager as well as Sol and
Tiger and Strongbow cider.
Carlsberg has barely a toehold in the Americas and Middle
East and Africa - regions that accounted for about a quarter of
Heineken's sales by volume in 2013, according to consumer market
researcher Euromonitor International.
"(Heineken) has made acquisitions such as FEMSA in Mexico
and they've taken full control of Asia Pacific Breweries in
Southeast Asia," said KBC Securities analyst Wim Hoste said.
"All of that has helped to give Heineken an international
character and means that unlike Carlsberg they're not dependent
on one single market."
NOT "UNINVESTABLE"
Carlsberg's Baltika breweries were established just as the
Soviet Union collapsed. After privatisation, its beers such as
the 8 percent-strong Baltika 9 brand spread rapidly through
Russian-speaking regions. Carlsberg bought the company in 2008.
It is one of several European companies blaming Russia for a
weaker performance in the second quarter - though most have
pointed more to the effect of the weaker rouble on repatriated
revenue than a decline in business in the country.
Adidas, the world's number-two sportswear firm,
said last month it was reining in investment in Russia, where it
runs more than 1,000 stores, and cut its profit target due to
the rouble's fall and increasing risks to Russian consumer
sentiment.
"These European companies exposed to Russia have not become
'uninvestable', but there is a pressure on earnings," said
Antonin Jullier, Global Head of Equity Trading Strategy at Citi.
"Given that we are in a phase of the cycle that looks at
earnings momentum, that's why these stocks are going through a
re-rating."
Adidas shares have fallen 35 percent this year, while
Carlsberg is now down 13 percent, compared to a 2 percent
increase in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Investors do not appear to be dumping European equities
across the board because of Russia.
Caroline Vincent, a fund manager at Cavendish Asset
Management, said Russian sanctions could cause short-term
volatility on stocks like Adidas but would not necessarily alter
their underlying, long-term business trends.
"I would be mindful of Russian sanctions on Europe when
investing, as opposed to out-and-out avoiding certain European
companies exposed to them," she said.
Despite the Russian problems, Carlsberg said operating profit
rose 6 percent to 3.6 billion Danish crowns in the second
quarter, higher than the 3.43 billion profit consensus analyst
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Heineken's operating profit before one-time items grew 9.6
percent in the first half of the year to 1.454 billion euros
($1.93 billion), above the 1.367 billion poll consensus.
Heineken said it saw slowing growth in the second half but
that profit margin growth would be greater than forecast and it
had already exceeded a target for cost savings.
(1 US dollar = 5.6031 Danish crown)
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta;
writing by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)