Aug 1 The European Union and the United States
have announced further sanctions against Russia, targeting its
energy, banking and defence sectors in the strongest
international action yet over Moscow's support for rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
Below are recent comments and decisions from European
companies showing the potential impact on business:
* Part-nationalised British lender Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had placed restrictions on its lending in Russia
following developments in Ukraine.
* Russia's three largest banks sought to assure clients and
investors they had the resources necessary to fulfil obligations
despite their inclusion on the EU's latest round of sanctions
for Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
* Adidas, the world's No.2 sportswear firm, cut
its revenue and profit targets for this year and scrapped them
for next, blaming a plunge in sales at its golf business and its
exposure to a weak Russian market.
* The head of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil
said Western sanctions on Russia would force the
company to reduce its investment programme due to limited access
to funds.
* Russia's Megafon said it had converted
its foreign currency deposits into roubles and Hong Kong dollars
to protect the mobile phone operator against any further Western
sanctions.
* Italy's Enel is not considering the sale of its
Russian assets at the moment, the utility's CEO Francesco
Starace said. "It is not wise to sell assets in Russia at this
moment," Starace said in a conference call.
* German retailer Metro AG said conditions are
still not right to list a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry
business, that was postponed in March due to the Ukraine crisis.
* Safran expects some impact on its Sagem defence
electronics business as a result of new EU and U.S. sanctions on
Russia, but this will not significantly affect the parent group,
the head of the French aerospace company said.
* An embargo against Norilsk Nickel as part of
Western sanctions against Russia would hurt nickel users in
Europe and the United States rather than Norilsk itself, the
head of French miner Eramet said.
* VTB, Russia's second-largest bank by assets,
said it is ready to borrow in other currencies and markets after
sanctions imposed by the United States thwarted its ability to
access dollar financing, a move it called "politically
motivated" and "unjust".
* Russia's share of Finnish exports is set to halve within a
year due to new international sanctions amid the Ukraine crisis,
economist a Finland's main export sector lobby said.
* Austrian Airlines, a unit of Lufthansa LHAG.DE, is seeing
some impact from the crisis in Russia and Ukraine, but there
will not be a visible hit at the group level, the group's chief
financial officer said.
* French oil major Total said it had stopped
buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian
airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it was still too early
to gauge the impact of the sanctions.
* Germany's Chamber of Industry and Commerce, DIHK, expects
both the Russian and German economies to suffer from the fresh
sanctions, especially medium-sized German mechanical engineering
companies, its chief Martin Wansleben said on Tuesday. "Russian
customers are holding off placing order because they don't know
whether the Germans will be able to deliver," he said. "And
German companies are not certain whether they are allowed to
deliver."
* More than 25,000 jobs are at risk in Germany following the
fresh sanctions, the German Committee on Eastern European
Economic Relations said. "Further damage is looming for the
European and especially the German export industry. More than
25,000 jobs are in danger in Germany alone," it said.
* The United States has slapped sanctions on VTB,
the Bank of Moscow, the Russian Agriculture Bank and the United
Shipbuilding Corp over Moscow's support for separatists in
eastern Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. VTB, Russia's
second-largest bank by assets, called the sanctions "politically
motivated" and "unjust" but said it was confident it could raise
capital if needed.
* International credit and debit card company Visa Inc
said the new wave of U.S. economic sanctions was not affecting
its work in Russia and does not force it to stop serving Russian
clients.
* Swedish cosmetics firm Oriflame plans to sell
a lipstick factory in Russia as it moves to consolidate
production in one location in the country, a real estate
consultant and the company said on Tuesday. Oriflame scrapped
third-quarter dividends in May and said it was trying to cut
costs to help deal with "very tough conditions" in Russia and
Ukraine, its two biggest markets.
* Russia's Gazprombank met with South Korean debt investors
for the first time last week as the threat of tougher sanctions
risks freezing it out of funding markets in Europe.
* Oil and gas producer BP reported a sharp rise in
second-quarter profits on Tuesday but warned further Western
sanctions on Russia could harm its business there and its
relationship with Russian state oil company Rosneft.
To date, the sanctions had not had a significant effect on its
business in Russia, where it makes about a third of its crude
oil output, but that could change.
* French oil services firm Technip last week cut
operating margin targets for its onshore/offshore unit for this
year and next, citing the possible impact of sanctions on Russia
and tighter spending budgets among its clients.
* Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said it
was not too concerned that its business would be hit by
potential sanctions against Russia due to the Ukraine crisis.
The company would have to balance the risks by seizing
opportunities in other areas, Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told
Reuters.
