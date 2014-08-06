(Adds more company reactions)
Aug 6 The European Union and the United States
are tightening sanctions against Russia, targeting its energy,
banking and defence sectors in the strongest international
action yet over Moscow's support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Below are recent comments and decisions showing the impact
on European companies:
* UniCredit, the banking market leader in central and
eastern Europe, said the sanctions would have only a "marginal"
impact on its business there. Its regional subsidiary Bank
Austria forecast solid profits in Russia despite the sanctions,
thanks in part to its ability to raise money locally, though it
warned of lost opportunities.
* The head of tyremaker Pirelli said the presence
of oil giant Rosneft in the company's share capital
did not violate U.S. sanctions against Russia.
* Russia's prime minister threatened to retaliate for the
grounding of a subsidiary of national airline Aeroflot because
of the EU sanctions, and one newspaper said European flights to
Asia over Siberia could be banned.
* The European sanctions on Russia have no impact on
Austrian energy group OMV, which does not expect gas
prices to rise given its long-term contracts with supplier
Gazprom, OMV CEO Gerhard Roiss said.
* Germany's Economy Ministry confirmed it has halted
Rheinmetall's export of combat simulation gear to
Russia, going beyond the recently imposed EU sanctions which
block future defence contracts.
* A low-cost airline run by Russian national carrier
Aeroflot, Dobrolyot (Good Flight), said it would suspend all
flights after its plane lease agreement was cancelled when the
EU slapped sanctions on Moscow.
* Daimler has seen booming growth in the Russian
auto market weaken due to the Ukraine crisis, Chief Executive
Dieter Zetsche told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
* Part-nationalised British lender Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had placed restrictions on its lending in Russia
following developments in Ukraine.
* Adidas, the world's No.2 sportswear firm, cut
its revenue and profit targets for this year and scrapped them
for next year, blaming a plunge in sales at its golf business
and its exposure to a weak Russian market.
* The head of Russia's second-largest oil producer, Lukoil
, said the sanctions would force the company to reduce
its investments due to limited access to funds.
* Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said it
converted foreign currency deposits into roubles and Hong Kong
dollars to protect against any further sanctions.
* Italy's Enel is not considering the sale of its
Russian assets at the moment, the utility's CEO Francesco
Starace said. "It is not wise to sell assets in Russia at this
moment," Starace said in a conference call.
* German retailer Metro AG said conditions were
still not right to list a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry
business, which was postponed in March due to the Ukraine
crisis.
* French oil major Total said it had stopped
buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian
airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it was still too early
to gauge the impact of the sanctions.
* Oil and gas producer BP reported a sharp rise in
second-quarter profits but warned further Western sanctions on
Russia could harm its business there and its relationship with
Russian state oil company Rosneft.
* More than 25,000 jobs are at risk in Germany following the
fresh sanctions, the German Committee on Eastern European
Economic Relations said. "Further damage is looming for the
European and especially the German export industry. More than
25,000 jobs are in danger in Germany alone," it said.
