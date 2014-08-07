(Updates with further items)
Aug 7 Moscow banned imports of most food from
the West on Thursday in retaliation against the sanctions
imposed by the European Union and the United States against
Russia over its support for separatist rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
Below are recent comments and decisions showing the impact
on European companies of the Western sanctions and Russia's
retaliatory measures:
* The European airlines Lufthansa, Air France-KLM
and Finnair would be hardest hit by a
potential closure of the airspace over Siberia, data from a
flight tracking website shows.
* Two Russian banks hit by Western sanctions have asked for
state help, potentially bringing the total bill for supporting
the industry to $10 billion and piling pressure on government
finances in a slowing economy.
* Rheinmetall slashed its 2014 operating profit
target after the German government withdrew its approval for a
contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its
automotive business to a joint venture.
* Shares of Norwegian fish farmers fall sharply on Thursday
over fears that Russia, their biggest market, will ban imports
as part of its planned sanctions against Western states.
* Commerzbank is not expecting to face major
losses from its Russia-related business, which may be affected
by the EU sanctions, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels
said.
* German airport operator Fraport said the crisis
in Russia and the prospect of further sanctions being imposed
has led to considerable uncertainties regarding its stake in St.
Petersburg airport.
* UniCredit, the banking market leader in central and
eastern Europe, said the sanctions would have only a "marginal"
impact on its business there. Its regional subsidiary Bank
Austria forecast solid profits in Russia despite the sanctions,
thanks in part to its ability to raise money locally, though it
warned of lost opportunities.
* Daimler has seen booming growth in the Russian
auto market weaken due to the Ukraine crisis, Chief Executive
Dieter Zetsche told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
* Part-nationalised British lender Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had placed restrictions on its lending in Russia
following developments in Ukraine.
* Adidas, the world's second-biggest sportswear
firm, cut its revenue and profit targets for this year and
scrapped them for next year, blaming a plunge in sales at its
golf business and its exposure to a weak Russian market.
* The head of Russia's second-largest oil producer, Lukoil
, said the sanctions would force the company to reduce
its investments due to limited access to funds.
* Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said it
converted its foreign currency deposits into roubles and Hong
Kong dollars to protect against any further sanctions.
* Italy's Enel is not considering the sale of its
Russian assets at the moment, the utility's CEO Francesco
Starace said. "It is not wise to sell assets in Russia at this
moment," Starace said in a conference call.
* German retailer Metro AG said conditions were
still not right to list a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry
business, which was postponed in March due to the Ukraine
crisis.
* French oil major Total said it had stopped
buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian
airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it was still too early
to gauge the impact of the sanctions.
* Oil and gas producer BP reported a sharp rise in
second-quarter profits but warned further Western sanctions on
Russia could harm its business there and its relationship with
Russian state oil company Rosneft.
* More than 25,000 jobs are at risk in Germany following the
fresh sanctions, the German Committee on Eastern European
Economic Relations said. "Further damage is looming for the
European and especially the German export industry. More than
25,000 jobs are in danger in Germany alone," it said.
(Compiled by Tom Pfeiffer and Greg Mahlich)