Aug 21 Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for
its perceived backing of rebels in eastern Ukraine have
accelerated an economic downturn in Russia and disrupted
business for foreign companies that had invested heavily to tap
Russia's growing middle class.
Here are comments and announcements from European companies
showing the impact of the sanctions and retaliatory measures by
Russia's government.
* Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International jumped 9
percent after saying it saw no significant impact from the
sanctions against Russia, where it is one of the top ten
lenders, and posted surprisingly strong results.
* A significant amount of produce out at sea needs to be
returned to its senders after Russia imposed a ban on food
imports from Western countries, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk
said in a regular newsletter to shippers.
* Rabobank, the leading lender to Dutch farmers,
said its direct exposure to Russian sanctions was limited but
some clients were suffering big losses due to the ban on imports
of fruit and vegetables.
* Russia's second-largest bank, state-controlled VTB
, said an economic slowdown and political tensions over
Ukraine had damaged its business, as it reported a 82 percent
slide in first-half profit.
* Norway's $885 billion sovereign wealth fund is likely to
hang on to its $8.2 billion worth of Russian assets despite the
sanctions on Moscow, but does not plan further purchases because
of the political risks, it said on Wednesday.
* Russia's drift towards recession has slashed Carlsberg's
sales in the country, while fellow brewer Heineken
escaped the worst thanks to its smaller exposure to
eastern Europe.
* Russia may tighten retaliatory sanctions against Western
nations to include a ban on car imports if the United States and
the European Union impose additional sanctions on Moscow, a
Russian newspaper reported.
* Almost half of Finland's companies are being hurt by the
sanctions the European Union and Russia have imposed upon each
other, a chamber of commerce survey showed.
* German utility E.ON posted a 12 percent drop in
first-half core profit, hit by a weakening economy in Russia,
and said it was concerned about the impact of the Ukraine crisis
on its most important foreign market.
* Consumer goods group Henkel forecast a tough
six months ahead, with political turmoil in Russia and volatile
exchange rates hurting sales.
* The CEO of Finland's Nokian Tyres said he expected sales
volume in Russia to be about flat in the third quarter compared
to a year earlier
* With foreign lending to Russia frozen, some European banks
are trying to refinance existing loans to big companies there in
order to protect their business.
* A drop in Russia's car market quickened in July. Sales
slid 23 percent, the latest sign that Russians are increasingly
worried about the impact of the Ukraine crisis.
* Rheinmetall slashed its 2014 operating profit
target after the German government withdrew its approval for a
contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its
automotive business to a joint venture.
* Part-nationalised British lender Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had placed restrictions on its lending in Russia
following developments in Ukraine.
* Adidas cut its profit target for this year and
scrapped it for next year, blaming a plunge in sales at its golf
business and exposure to a weak Russian market.
* German retailer Metro AG said conditions were
still not right to list a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry
business.
* French oil major Total said it had stopped
buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian
airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it was still too early
to gauge the impact of sanctions.
* BP posted a big rise in second-quarter profit but
warned more sanctions on Russia could harm business there and
its ties to state oil company Rosneft.
(Compiled by Tom Pfeiffer)