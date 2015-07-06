(Adds more details, context)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, July 6 A forger sent a hoax letter
to Russian media in an apparent bid to convince journalists that
a senior U.S. lawmaker, Senator Richard Durbin, was trying to
tell Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk how to run his
government, Durbin's office said on Monday.
The hoaxer wrote to Yatsenyuk on what appeared to be U.S.
Senate letterhead, claiming to be Durbin, the number two
Democrat in the Senate, a leading American voice on
Ukraine-related issues who traveled to Kiev in May to discuss
Russian aggression.
Ben Marter, a spokesman for Durbin, said his office had told
the CIA and the FBI about the letter. Marter said he first
learned about it when he was contacted by Russian state-owned
media asking for comment.
The forged letter was on paper that resembled U.S. Senate
stationery, but with Durbin's title wrong. The Illinois lawmaker
is assistant Democratic leader, but the forged letter called him
"Assistant Minority Leader."
It suggested that Yatsenyuk "invest every effort" to keep
some officials in place, including the agriculture minister and
the head of the country's nuclear monopoly. But it said the U.S.
Senate feels some others do not have the qualities necessary for
their jobs.
"Senator Durbin has been outspoken in his criticism of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supportive of Ukrainian efforts
to reform their economy and defend their nation. This letter is
a forgery and was obviously written by somebody with a tenuous
grasp of the English language," Marter said.
Drawing censure from Moscow, some members of Congress have
been pushing President Barack Obama for a tougher response after
Russia's annexation of Crimea and reports of Russian tanks and
artillery crossing into Ukraine.
Last month, both Democrats and Republicans in Congress
backed legislation that would authorize $300 million for
Ukrainian security assistance, but specifies that half the money
would be withheld unless at least 20 percent of it is spent on
lethal aid for the Kiev government.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Grant McCool)