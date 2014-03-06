WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill backing loan guarantees for Ukraine's new government.

The measure passed in a 385-23 vote.

The U.S. Senate is expected to consider a similar bill backing $1 billion in loan guarantees next week. If it passes the Senate as expected, it would be sent to the White House for President Barack Obama to sign into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)