MOSCOW, July 13 Russia's foreign ministry said that an incident on Sunday in which a cross-border shell fired from Ukraine hit two houses in Russia, reportedly killing a Russian man and injuring two women, may have "irreversible" consequences.

A ministry statement said Ukraine had been handed a note of protest which described the incident as "an aggressive act by the Ukrainian side against sovereign Russian territory and the citizens of the Russian Federation". (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Louise Ireland)