BERLIN Jan 20 A new round of peace talks on the
conflict in eastern Ukraine will be held in Berlin on Wednesday
evening with the foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine, Germany
and France taking part, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry
in Berlin said.
A ministry spokeswoman confirmed a report to appear in the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily. It said that this time Ukraine and
Russia had requested the meeting. They are eager to discuss ways
to defuse a recent upturn in violence in the region, it said.
After a similar meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin last
Monday, the contact group of the four countries called off plans
to hold a summit on the conflict because of a lack of progress
in implementing the Minsk agreement.
The war between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels
broke out soon after Russia annexed Crimea last year, creating
the worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War.
Western governments accuse Russia of backing the rebels,
including by sending in troops, a charge it denies.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Sabine Siebold; writing by Erik
Kirschbaum)