KIEV Feb 19 Ukraine's anti-government
protesters seized government buildings in a few cities in the
western part of the country, local media and the police said on
Wednesday.
Police said in a statement that protesters had seized
regional administration headquarters in Ivano-Frankivsk and
Lviv.
The website of Ukrainska Pravda said that protesters torched
the main police station in Ternopil and were trying to seize the
headquarters of regional administration.
Opposition lawmaker Oleksander Aronets said that protesters
had also seized the local prosecutor's office.
"Protesters occupied the prosecutor's office in Ternopil and
burnt all cases against Ukrainian heroes!," he said on his
Facebook profile.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)