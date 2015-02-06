HORLIVKA, Ukraine Feb 6 Convoys of buses
converged from two sides on the town of Debaltseve in eastern
Ukraine on Friday after separatist rebels and government forces
appeared to have patched together a truce to allow civilians to
be evacuated.
A Reuters correspondent outside the town of Horlivka, west
of Debaltseve, said around 30 empty buses were heading towards
Debaltseve under an escort from monitors from the OSCE security
watchdog and rebel police and military.
Another Reuters witness said a similar convoy, controlled by
Ukrainian forces, was heading to Debaltseve from Artemivsk, east
of the town.
Government forces have been holding on to Debaltseve, a
strategic rail hub linking the two separatist-held regions of
the east, for several weeks despite prolonged artillery and tank
attacks by the separatists.
The temporary truce was declared as German and French
leaders pressed forward with a new peace plan to end the crisis
in Ukraine.
More than 5,000 people have been killed in a conflict which
has caused the biggest crisis between Russia and the West since
the end of the Cold War.
The rebels said the truce came into force at 9 a.m. Moscow
time (0600 gmt) and witnesses said there was no firing between
the two sides as the convoys moved towards Debaltseve.
But the Kiev military did not confirm any formal truce
agreement.
Regional police chief Vyacheslav Abroskin said on Facebook
that one person had been killed in rebel artillery shelling of
the town in the early morning.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Gleb Garanich, Writing by
Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)