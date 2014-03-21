(Adds details)
TALLINN, March 21 France is suspending military
cooperation with Russia, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le
Drian said on Friday during a trip to Baltic states designed to
reassure them as tensions mount with Russia over its seizure of
Ukraine's Crimea region.
He said the suspension would concern joint military
exercices but said nothing about the fate of contracts to supply
Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia. On Thursday Le Drian had
said such a decision would not be taken until October.
Le Drian was on a visit to the Baltic states of Lithuania
and Estonia and then Poland on Friday, with the aim of offering
them reassurances on security, as European Union leaders sought
to broaden sanctions against Moscow officials.
His announcement came at the same time as a German economy
ministry spokesman said Berlin had decided to suspend approval
of all defence-related exports to Russia
Le Drian also said France could send four planes to
Lithuania on protection duty if NATO decides to boost air
defences over the Baltic states, which are now also members of
the Western military alliance.
The French offer would come on top of a NATO mission that
has offered air policing for the past decade and follows a U.S.
offer to provide extra aircraft.
"The European continent is going through the worst crisis
since the end of the Cold War and the Russian occupation of
Crimea threatens the foundations of peace and security in
Europe," Le Drian said.
Since 2004, NATO has operated the "police the skies" mission
over the Baltic states, with each NATO member country taking a
turn every four months to supply planes that are based in
Lithuania. The United States does the job at the moment and
Poland will take over in May.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Brian Love; editing
by Mark John)