KIEV Feb 26 Ukraine will urgently contact
international organisations with an official request to help
trace bank accounts and assets controlled by ousted President
Yanukovich and his allies, the acting prosecutor general said on
Wednesday.
Accusing Yanukovich and his aides of stealing "not millions
but billions" of dollars, Oleh Makhnytsky told Reuters in an
interview that all major commercial deals concluded during his
time in power would be reviewed.
"We will check everything: all the schemes of the ex-regime
... We are doing these checks because all the activity of the
former regime was built on total corruption," he said.