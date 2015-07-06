KIEV, July 6 Two high-ranking Ukrainian judicial
officials have been detained on suspicion of corruption and a
large quantity of diamonds, $400,000 in cash and a Kalashnikov
were found during raids on their homes, Ukraine's SBU security
service said on Monday.
The officials - a deputy chief of the investigative arm of
the general prosecutor's office and the deputy prosecutor for
Kiev region - are accused of extorting bribes from a sand
company after seizing its equipment. They have not been
identified.
The government is at pains to show it is sparing no efforts
to carry out painful reforms and stamp out deep-rooted
corruption.
In exchange, the West has promised billions in financial aid
to help the near-bankrupt economy recover from years of
mismanagement and a conflict with Russian-backed separatists in
the east.
A photo released by the security service show SBU officers
in camouflage fatigues and black balaclavas breaking into a safe
during the raids, others show hundreds of $100 bills laid out on
the floor after the search, alongside gold jewellery, pearls and
boxes of bullets.
The SBU said officers found $400,000 in cash, a significant
amount of jewellery, 65 diamonds and a Kalashnikov.
"Through intermediaries, the prosecutors demanded and
received the hryvnia equivalent of $150,000 for their 'help' in
returning the equipment (to the sand company)," the SBU said.
"We need to continue decisive efforts to eradicate
corruption at the highest levels of government," President Petro
Poroshenko told security chiefs following the prosecutors'
detention, his press service reported.
