KIEV, Sept 1 Ukraine has successfully relaunched a new online income declaration system, a spokesman for the state anti-graft agency said on Thursday - a key condition for the disbursement of a long-delayed tranche of International Monetary Fund loans.

The system, which is meant to increase transparency by making the revenue and property holdings of state officials open to public scrutiny, was meant to go online earlier this month, but anti-corruption watchdogs said it lacked the security paperwork to operate effectively.

"The system has been working since midnight. There have been no malfunctions so far," a spokeswoman for the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) said.

Transparency International Ukraine and other watchdogs, which criticised the system when it was first launched on Aug. 15, have yet to comment on the effectiveness of the relaunched programme. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)