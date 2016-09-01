(Adds quotes from software developer, anti-graft watchdogs)
By Alessandra Prentice and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Sept 1 Ukraine on Thursday launched an
online income declaration system meant to combat corruption
among state officials that it hopes will unlock funds from the
IMF, but its developer and watchdogs said insufficient political
will could undermine the project.
A first attempt in mid-August to launch the system, which
will make the revenue and property holdings of state officials
open to public scrutiny, failed after snagging on security
concerns, drawing dismay from anti-corruption campaigners.
Patchy progress on reforms has held up payments of the
International Monetary Fund's $17.5 billion loan programme since
last October, but Ukraine's leadership hope the relaunch of the
e-declaration programme will unlock the next tranche - worth
around $1 billion.
"The system has been working since midnight. There have been
no malfunctions so far," a spokeswoman for the National Agency
for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) said.
Yuriy Novikov, the director of Miranda, the company that
designed the e-declaration software, said there were no
technical reasons why the system should fail this time,
responding to accusations that badly designed software
contributed to the failed launch in August.
A "fairly large" group of officials do not want the system
to succeed, Novikov told Reuters.
Transparency International Ukraine welcomed the launch, but
said there was a danger the programme could prove ineffective.
"We hope that the president (Petro Poroshenko) ... will not
allow the e-declaration system to be discredited by the
introduction of amendments to anti-graft legislation," TI
Ukraine senior analyst Oleksandr Kalitenko told Reuters.
Meanwhile, the head of the non-governmental Anti-Corruption
Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, said lawmakers from across the
political spectrum had already worked out a way for officials to
avoid being held liable for illegally earned wealth under the
e-declaration system.
"They have not stopped attempts to squash criminal
responsibility for these crimes," he said in a blog post on news
site Ukrainska Pravda.
Both the president and Prime Minister Volodmyr Groysman have
repeatedly praised the system as a vital tool in the fight
against corruption.
The IMF has not said when its board will meet to discuss its
review of the bailout program. A board decision is needed to
unlock the next tranche of loans.
Ukraine's hopes for a visa-free regime with the European
Union also hinge on the success of its efforts to eliminate
graft.
($1 = 26.5500 hryvnias)
