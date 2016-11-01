* Half of lawmakers declare over $100,000 in cash
* Prosecutor says gifts, tax returns to be examined
* EU salutes step towards stamping out corruption
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Nov 1 Ukrainian authorities will
investigate politicians and officials who declare cash assets of
more than $100,000 and will impose prison sentences of up to 15
years on any found guilty of wrongdoing, General Prosecutor
Yuriy Lutsenko said on Tuesday.
His announcement came after Ukraine completed a landmark
anti-corruption reform on Sunday obliging tens of thousands of
officials, all the way up to the president and prime minister,
to declare their wealth in an online database.
Although a Western-backed government came to power two years
ago promising reform, corruption remains entrenched.
Declarations of millions of dollars in cash, expensive Swiss
watches and luxury cars have shocked many in a country where the
average monthly salary is little over $200.
"The online declaration is not the end of the process, but
only the beginning," Lutsenko told a briefing, adding more than
half of the lawmakers in parliament had declared possession of
more than $100,000 in cash.
The authorities will also look into the tax affairs of those
who reported receiving gifts of over $10,000 or said they had
over $100,000 in the bank, he said.
Lutsenko's family may not be immune from investigation. His
wife, herself a lawmaker, declared owning $280,000 and 50,000
euros ($55,120) in cash, as well as a smaller amount in the
local hryvnia currency.
The declaration system - whose launch was a key condition
for further loans from Western backers - is designed to move
away from a culture that tacitly allowed bureaucrats to amass
wealth through cronyism and graft.
Khatia Dekanoidze, the chief of Ukraine's under-resourced
police force, said: "Frankly, if the police had 5 percent of
what was declared, we'd be able to get new uniforms for everyone
... and have all our officers working in state-of-the-art
buildings."
The anti-corruption agency NAZK has said it will verify the
declarations, but with over 100,000 forms submitted, it is
unclear how thorough the process can be.
On Monday, European Council President Donald Tusk said he
had spoken to President Petro Poroshenko to congratulate him on
efforts to fight corruption. A senior official in Ukraine's
presidential administration said the reform would trigger a
"culture change" in the behaviour of public sector workers.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams
and Mark Trevelyan)