MOSCOW, July 23 Ukraine's Security Council said on Wednesday preliminary information indicated that missiles which brought down two government fighter jets over eastern Ukraine were fired from Russia.

"Two of our jets were hit at an altitude of 5,200 metres. According to preliminary information, the missiles were launched from the territory of the Russian Federation," the council said in a statement. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Natalia Zinets, editing by Elizabeth Piper)