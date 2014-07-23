(Refiles to edit headline)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, July 23 The Dutch Safety Board, which
is leading an international inquiry into the downing of Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17, said on Wednesday investigators had found
no evidence that the jet's "black box" voice recorder had been
tampered with.
The DSB also said it expected to get the information it
needs from the crash site in eastern Ukraine, although much
evidence had been damaged or lost.
Experts have been downloading data from the Boeing 777's
voice and data recorders at Britain's Air Accidents
Investigation Branch after pro-Russian rebels, who control the
crash sites in eastern Ukraine, handed them over early on
Tuesday.
"The Cockpit Voice Recorder was damaged but the part that
contains the data was intact," the DSB said in a statement. "Nor
was there any evidence or indication that (it) had been
manipulated."
Rebels released the recorders more than four days after the
disaster in which 298 people, two thirds of whom were Dutch
citizens, died. Ukraine has accused the rebels of tampering with
the recorders, while the United States has said its suspects
they shot down the jet with a Russian-made missile.
"Despite the fact that evidence and traces have been damaged
or lost, the DSB expects it will be able to gather sufficient
relevant information from the crash site," the DSB said.
It added that it would coordinate a team of 24 investigators
from Ukraine, Malaysia, Germany, the United States, Britain and
Russia, as well as the International Civil Aviation
Organisation.
