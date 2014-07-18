BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
MOSCOW, July 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, called for a "thorough and unbiased" investigation into a Malaysian airliner crash in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"The head of the Russian state underlined that the tragedy yet again highlighted the need for the swiftest peaceful solution to the acute crisis in Ukraine," the Kremlin also said in a statement.
It added most of the 298 people who perished in the crash were Dutch citizens.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock