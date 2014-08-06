AMSTERDAM Aug 6 The Netherlands is halting the
mission to recover victims and debris of the MH17 Malaysia
Airlines crash because of fighting between Ukrainian forces and
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch prime
minister said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte told journalists in The Hague the
risk posed to the team of 70 Australian, Dutch and Malaysian
experts was too great to continue working in the area.
"The security situation in eastern Ukraine and the MH17
crash site has worsened by the day," Rutte said. "That is making
it impossible for experts to do their work."
He said it made no sense to continue the operation under the
current conditions.
Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, killing all 298
passengers and crew, 196 of them Dutch citizens.
Most bodies have been recovered, but the team is still
trying to find the missing victims and their belongings. An
international crash investigation has yet to conduct on-site
inquiries.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)