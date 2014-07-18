BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
MOSCOW, July 18 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it had picked up radar facility activity from a Ukrainian 'Buk' missile system on Thursday when a Malaysian passenger airliner was brought down over eastern Ukraine, RIA reported.
Russia's Itar-Tass agency quoted the ministry as saying the Ukrainian 'Buk' unit in question was located south of the provincial capital Donetsk.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock