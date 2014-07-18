MOSCOW, July 18 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it had picked up radar facility activity from a Ukrainian 'Buk' missile system on Thursday when a Malaysian passenger airliner was brought down over eastern Ukraine, RIA reported.

Russia's Itar-Tass agency quoted the ministry as saying the Ukrainian 'Buk' unit in question was located south of the provincial capital Donetsk.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove)