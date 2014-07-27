AMSTERDAM, July 27 The Netherlands, Australia
and Malaysia have ruled out sending an international armed
mission to secure the site in eastern Ukraine where Malaysia
Airlines flight MH-17 crashed, the Dutch prime minister said on
Sunday.
"We concluded there was a real risk that an international
mission would immediately be involved in the conflict in
Ukraine," he said, adding that it was "not realistic" to attain
military dominance over heavily armed separatists in an area so
near the Russian border.
Forensic experts were prevented by heavy fighting on Sunday
from getting access to the crash site to recover the remains of
the airliner's 298 passengers - most of them Dutch and
Australian - that have not yet been returned to the Netherlands
for identification.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)