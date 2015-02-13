KIEV Feb 13 Ukraine expects to receive up to
$15 billion from debt talks with private sector creditors, a
finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, after the
International Monetary Fund announced a bigger, longer-term
bailout plan.
"Debt negotiations should lead to up to $15 billion," the
spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
The IMF said on Wednesday Kiev would receive about $40
billion in funding over the next four years. Of that sum, the
IMF has pledged $17.5 billion, but even with other pledges from
international donors it had not been clear how the full $40
billion would be covered.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)