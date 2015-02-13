(Adds detail on IMF deal, former economy minister)
By Alessandra Prentice
KIEV Feb 13 Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects
to receive up to $15 billion from debt talks with creditors, who
will have to take on some of the burden of a new bigger
international bailout package aimed at shoring up its war-torn
economy.
The ex-Soviet republic, which is on the brink of bankruptcy
after a year of political upheaval and bitter conflict with
pro-Russian separatists, said in January it planned to consult
with all holders of its sovereign debt.
A new $40 billion four-year funding package was unveiled on
Wednesday for Ukraine, whose foreign currency reserves stood at
just $6.4 billion on Feb. 1, having plummeted 63 percent in
2014.
The International Monetary Fund stumped up $17.5 billion for
the new financing scheme, but even with other pledges from
international donors it is not clear how the full $40 billion
will be covered.
"Debt negotiations should lead to up to $15 billion," a
Finance Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
The United States, European Union and the World Bank have
each pledged an additional $2 billion.
The Finance Ministry has not said what it plans to ask of
holders of its debt during talks, which many have interpreted as
a call to restructure. It expects negotiations to start in early
March.
Ukraine's dollar bond maturing in 2017 dropped three cents
to trade at 54 cents in the dollar on Wednesday, just off an
all-time low.
QUESTION OF SURVIVAL
Further international loans under the bailout scheme are
contingent on Ukraine implementing reforms as part of a broader
austerity drive. Populist factions in parliament have spoken out
against some planned steps.
Former Economy Minister Pavlo Sheremeta, who quit the role
last year over frustration at the slow pace of reform, told
Reuters the dire state of Ukraine's finances should incentivise
parliament to pass the necessary laws.
"Ukraine has promised reforms many times and never missed
the chance not to deliver, but this time I'm slightly more
hopeful," Sheremeta said. "This is a question of mere survival
for Ukraine, it's quite a different ballgame."
Large parts of Ukraine's economy have been effectively wiped
out by fighting in industrial eastern territories, and it is
forecast to shrink 5 percent this year, following a 7 percent
contraction last year. Its struggling hryvnia currency is at an
all-time low against the dollar.
The new IMF-led programme is enough to stave off bankruptcy
for Ukraine, but growth will only be achieved through
investment, which is unlikely to be forthcoming while war rages,
Sheremeta said.
Under a new peace deal between Kiev and rebels, a ceasefire
is meant to come into force on Sunday.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)