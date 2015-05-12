(Releads on Ukraine, creditor row, adds bondholder, economist
quote)
By Alessandra Prentice and Karin Strohecker
KIEV/LONDON May 12 Ukraine and its bondholders
were at loggerheads on Tuesday over debt restructuring plans
after the creditor group repeated objections to any writedown on
the principal owed.
Kiev accused it of being unwilling to negotiate in good
faith.
Ukraine, which is nearly bankrupt and beset by a separatist
war in the east, has set itself a June deadline to get a deal in
place with creditors over around $23 billion worth of debt
earmarked for restructuring.
But progress in the talks has been slow, with little
movement from either the creditors or the government.
The finance ministry, which wants restructuring to involve a
"haircut" or writedown in the bonds' principal and coupons,
criticised a creditors' committee for refusing to consider a
cut to the face value of the bonds.
"The committee, in its public statements, focuses
exclusively on the liquidity aspect (of the debt operation), and
refuses to acknowledge the debt sustainability objective," the
ministry said in an unusually sharply worded statement.
It also accused the group of falling short on "transparency,
responsiveness and good faith" by refusing to reveal its full
membership and communicating "unconstructively" through the
media.
Earlier, the group said it had submitted new detailed
proposals to restructure Kiev's debt, but the plan still rejects
any haircut, according to a source familiar with the talks.
The ad-hoc creditor committee, which includes investment
firm Franklin Templeton and represents investors holding bonds
worth about $10 billion, did not give details of the plan it had
put forward.
"This is a compromise that balances the stated debt
reduction interests of Ukraine and one of the investors'
objectives of avoiding a principal reduction," it said in an
emailed statement, adding it had not seen "substantive
engagement" by Kiev or its advisers on its initial plans
delivered four weeks ago.
The divisions emerged as an IMF mission arrived in Kiev to
review progress with conditions of its $17.5 billion four-year
loan. It has repeatedly stressed it wants a restructuring deal
to be agreed before it concludes its review, which is slated to
go to the IMF board in June.
WHO'LL BLINK FIRST?
"It is rather unfortunate and maybe surprising that this is
taking place in public ... The fact that they are now coming out
in public is definitely indicating that they are not seeing the
progress that they wanted," Jakob Christensen, senior economist
at Exotix said.
"Both sides have to realise they can't play too much
hardball ... Arguably you can play poker for a while, see who
blinks first but there has to be some blinking. At the moment
their positions are so far apart it's pretty scary," said a fund
manager who holds the bond.
A second tranche of about $2.5 billion hinges on the outcome
of the IMF mission's visit. Ukraine sorely needs the cash to
shore up foreign currency reserves.
The country's sovereign dollar bonds, which are trading
roughly 45-48 cents in the dollar, weakened further throughout
the day.
The November 2022 issue slipped by more
than 1 cent while the July 2017 bond traded 0.4
cent lower.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Sujata Rao; Editing
by Richard Balmforth and Ralph Boulton)