KIEV, June 16 Ukraine's Finance Minister said on
Tuesday Ukraine was fulfilling all its debt obligations despite
strained restructuring talks and was not treating its $3 billion
debt to Russia differently from its other bonds.
Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to
restructure $23 billion worth of debt, but talks have soured
over a disagreement on the necessity of a writedown on the
principal of the bonds.
In May, Ukraine passed a law allowing it to halt payments if
a deal with creditors remained elusive, but Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko said the country has not yet called the
moratorium.
"We are continuing to pay all our obligations," she said at
a Ukrainian-Swedish business forum that was streamed online,
when asked if Ukraine planned to make upcoming coupon payments.
However speaking to parliament later, Yaresko said the
country could stop servicing its debt if a deal was not reached
that allowed it to meet three debt targets required by the
International Monetary Fund.
"If we cannot bring our creditors to these three targets,
then we will think about (using) the leverage ... to stop
payments or not," she said.
The country needs to stump up a relatively small sum on
Wednesday, as well as $70 million on June 20 - the latter to
Russia, which holds a $3 billion bond maturing in December.
Paying Russia would be an unpopular move among many
Ukrainians, given Moscow's annexation of the Crimea peninsula
and its involvement in the separatist conflict in the eastern
Ukraine.
Yaresko said Ukraine would not differentiate in its
treatment of creditors, a position she has maintained throughout
the debt crisis.
"It's better for all if we talk not just about Russian
bonds, but about all our bonds," she said.
Russia has refused to participate in the restructuring
process and on Monday President Poroshenko told Bloomberg the
debt to Russia amounted to a "bribe", as it was agreed under
previous president Yanukovich to keep Ukraine in Russia's orbit.
Nevertheless, he said Russia should be treated the same as
other creditors.
Poroshenko's comment drew a sharp response from Russian
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
"If the $3 billion Russian loan to Ukraine was a bribe, as
Mr Poroshenko has called it, then the billions negotiated by
Ukrainian leaders with the IMF is grand larceny," he said in a
Facebook post.
The restructuring deal is part of a $40 billion
International Monetary Fund-led bailout package designed to
shore up Ukraine's economy, which has been pushed close to
bankruptcy by years of economic mismanagement and the separatist
conflict.
Yaresko said Ukraine would still be able to receive funds
from the IMF if it stops paying creditors, echoing comments by
IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Friday.
"Stopping payments is not a terrible thing and it would not
halt the IMF programme," she told parliament.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)