MONACO, July 1 The chief executive of one of
Ukraine's major creditors said on Wednesday he was "pretty
confident" Ukraine would reach a deal that did not involve
writing down principal for bondholders.
Ukraine is in talks with a creditor group led by Franklin
Templeton to plug a $15.3 billion funding gap, but negotiations
had appeared deadlocked over Kiev's insistence on a writedown.
Steve Jacobs, chief executive of BTG Pactual Global Asset
Management, said a proposal involving changes to the coupons and
maturity dates of Ukrainian debt was "workable for the creditors
and I think is workable for the country, so actually I am pretty
confident that something can happen there."
Ukraine is being advised by Lazard, the creditor group by
Blackstone.
"Some of the suggestions coming from the country side and
the Lazard side are highly constructive let's see what
happens, we are quietly confident," Jacobs told Reuters on the
sidelines of a funds conference.
