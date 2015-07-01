(Adds detail, background on debt talks)
MONACO, July 1 The chief executive of one of
Ukraine's major creditors said on Wednesday he was "pretty
confident" Ukraine would reach a deal that did not involve a
writedown in the face value of its sovereign bonds.
Ukraine is in talks with a creditor group led by Franklin
Templeton to plug a $15.3 billion funding gap, but negotiations
had appeared deadlocked over Kiev's insistence on such a
writedown.
Steve Jacobs, chief executive of BTG Pactual Global Asset
Management, said a proposal involving changes to the coupons and
maturity dates of Ukrainian debt was "workable for the creditors
and I think is workable for the country, so actually I am pretty
confident that something can happen there."
Ukraine is being advised by Lazard, the creditor group by
Blackstone.
"Some of the suggestions coming from the country side and
the Lazard side are highly constructive let's see what
happens," Jacobs told Reuters on the sidelines of a funds
conference. "We are quietly confident."
Ukraine held three-way talks with the creditor group and the
International Monetary Fund in Washington on Tuesday. Neither
side has yet said if any headway was made in negotiations.
Jacobs said a BTG representative had attended the talks, but
he had not yet heard details of the meeting.
The IMF said the meeting focused on the objectives of the
debt operation and the IMF's macroeconomic forecasts and urged
both sides to reach a deal. Agreeing on a debt restructuring is
one of the conditions Kiev must meet under an IMF-led $40
billion bailout programme.
Creditors say Ukraine can meet the debt-reduction targets
required by the IMF without a writedown in the principal of the
bonds.
