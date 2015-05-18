KIEV May 18 Ukraine's ad-hoc creditor committee said on Monday it was pleased Kiev wished to accelerate debt restructuring talks, but repeated objections to any writedown on the principal owed.

"As previously announced, the Committee has provided the Ministry with a detailed proposal that the Committee believes meets the objectives of the Ministry without any principal debt reductions," it said in an emailed statement.

The group, whose exact membership had until now not been disclosed, said it consisted of funds managed or advised by BTG Pactual Europe, Franklin Advisers., TCW Investment Management Company and T. Rowe Price Associates, who hold approximately $8.9 billion of Ukrainian debt. (Reporting and Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)