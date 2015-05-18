BRIEF-Republic of Turkey offering $1.75 bln principal amount of its 5.750% notes
* Republic of Turkey says is offering $1.75 billion principal amount of its 5.750% notes due May 11, 2047 - sec filing Source text for Eikon:
KIEV May 18 Ukraine's ad-hoc creditor committee said on Monday it was pleased Kiev wished to accelerate debt restructuring talks, but repeated objections to any writedown on the principal owed.
"As previously announced, the Committee has provided the Ministry with a detailed proposal that the Committee believes meets the objectives of the Ministry without any principal debt reductions," it said in an emailed statement.
The group, whose exact membership had until now not been disclosed, said it consisted of funds managed or advised by BTG Pactual Europe, Franklin Advisers., TCW Investment Management Company and T. Rowe Price Associates, who hold approximately $8.9 billion of Ukrainian debt. (Reporting and Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Hefty house prices increases in Canada's largest city are not sustainable and have been driven in part by speculation, the head of the Bank of Canada said on Thursday, but he declined to comment on troubled mortgage lender Home Capital.