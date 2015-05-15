* Both sides at loggerheads over need for writedown
* IMF wants deal reached by June
* Ukraine hopes for second $2.5 bln tranche of IMF aid
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, May 15 Foreign creditors must agree to the
"legitimate" deal offered by Ukraine in talks on restructuring
some $23 billion worth of its debt, Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said on Friday.
Negotiations turned sour this week after a group of
Ukraine's largest bondholders repeated objections to any
writedown of the principal owed, while the Finance Ministry
accused creditors of being unwilling to negotiate in good faith.
Speaking to parliament on Friday, Yatseniuk said that
bondholders should appreciate the parlous state of Ukraine's
finances.
"The country is at war. We have lost 20 percent of our
economy. We approached creditors with a clear position on the
procedure and terms of restructuring," he said.
"We ask, appeal and insist that external creditors
appreciate the current situation and accept Ukraine's offer,
which is legitimate and a way to help Ukraine."
The deal put forward by Kiev foresees extending the maturity
of the bonds and reducing the principal and the coupon - a
"haircut."
"It requires all three ... it's important our creditors
understand," Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko told the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the sidelines of its
annual meeting in Tbilisi on Friday.
The creditor committee said on Tuesday it had submitted new,
detailed restructuring proposals, but the plan still rejects any
haircut. The committee includes investment firm Franklin
Templeton and represents investors holding about $10 billion
worth of bonds.
Ukraine is under pressure to reach a deal. The International
Monetary Fund says it wants an agreement in place before it
concludes its latest review of Ukraine's $17.5 billion bailout
programme, which is slated to go to the IMF board in June.
A second tranche of about $2.5 billion hinges on the outcome
of the IMF review. Ukraine sorely needs the cash to shore up its
foreign currency reserves.
Concluding restructuring talks by June was always considered
optimistic, but the divisions that emerged this week further
undermine prospects for a quick deal.
Ukraine has accused bondholders of not being constructive,
while the bondholder committee said neither Kiev nor its
advisers had shown substantive engagement with its initial
plans, delivered four weeks ago.
"I ask them (bondholders) to be constructive, to come to the
table in a transparent fashion, to come in a responsive fashion
and in good faith. We need to talk, we need to talk face to face
and we need to do that in the very near future," Yaresko said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Additional reporting by Margarita
Antidze in Tbilisi; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by
Richard Balmforth, Larry King)