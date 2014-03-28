MOSCOW, March 28 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that all Ukrainian servicemen loyal to Kiev have left Crimea and all military installations on the Black Sea peninsula are under Russian control, Interfax news agency reported.

Shoigu also told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would hand over to Kiev military vessels and airplanes of Ukrainian forces that had not gone over to Russia's side. (Reporting by Alissa be Carbonnel and Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)