MOSCOW, April 21 The Russian Central Bank said on Monday it has barred several Ukrainian banks from working in the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula as they "failed to fulfil their obligations to creditors".

The central bank says that it has banned Privatbank, Vseukrainsky Aktsionerny Bank, Bank Kyivska Rus and Imexbank from working in Crimea. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Nigel Stephenson)