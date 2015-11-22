MOSCOW Nov 22 Electricity supplies from Ukraine to Crimea were entirely shut off on Saturday night after power pylons in Ukraine were blown up, Russian media reported on Sunday morning.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry has declared a state of emergency in Crimea until power is fully restored, news agency RIA reported.

Power supplies have been partially restored by turning on emergency local generators, media agency RBC reported citing the regional Emergency Situations Ministry. (Reporting By Jason Bush)