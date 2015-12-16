KIEV Dec 16 Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday
of looting two of its oil rigs after Crimea-based oil and gas
firm Chornomornaftogaz moved the equipment off the coast of the
annexed peninsula into Russian waters.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine last year and the loss of
the peninsula's valuable energy assets has been a particular
sore point for cash-strapped Kiev given a long-running energy
dispute between the two countries.
On Monday Chornomornaftogaz said it had moved the two rigs,
worth 25 billion roubles ($357 million), into Russian
territorial waters due to the "the complicated international
situation (and) risk of losing vital assets."
While Ukraine had already lost control of the rigs following
Crimea's annexation, it described their recent relocation as
"large-scale looting".
"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expresses its deep
indignation in connection with the actions of Russia that
violate international law, once again aimed at violating the
sovereign rights of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The annexation of Crimea plunged Kiev's relations with
Moscow into a crisis further inflamed by a war between
pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz, which owned 100
percent of Chornomornaftogaz, repeated on Wednesday that it
would seek compensation from Russia in international courts for
its annexed Crimean oil and gas assets, which it said were worth
$15.7 billion.
New rows have erupted between Russia and Ukraine over Crimea
in recent weeks after saboteurs in Ukraine blew up power lines
to the peninsula. Delayed repairs to the pylons on the part of
Kiev authorities and the suspension of trade links with Crimea
prompted Russia to suspend coal exports to Ukraine.
($1 = 70.0900 roubles)
