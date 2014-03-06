BRUSSELS, March 6 Ukraine's Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday that a decree making Crimea
part of Russia was an illegitimate move and Crimea was and will
remain an integral part of the country.
"This is an illegitimate decision and this so-called
referendum has no legal grounds at all. That's the reason why we
urge the Russian government not to support those who support
separatism in the Ukraine," Yatseniuk told a news conference in
Brussels following talks with EU leaders.
"Crimea is was and will be an integral part of Ukraine."
He also urged Russia on Thursday to withdraw its military
from Crimea and said the current crisis must be resolved only
through peaceful means.
The crisis in Ukraine escalated on Thursday after the
parliament in Crimea, which has effectively been seized by
Russian forces, voted to join Russia.