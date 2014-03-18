Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
PARIS, March 18 French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday condemned the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign a treaty integrating Crimea into Russia, saying Europe needs to provide a "strong" response.
"I condemn this decision. France does not recognise either the results of the referendum ... or the attachment of this Ukrainian region to Russia," Hollande said in a statement.
"The next European Council meeting on March 20-21 must provide the opportunity for a strong and coordinated European response to the hurdle that has just been jumped."
He did not elaborate on what that response could be. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.