KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's acting president
discussed the situation in the mainly Russian-speaking Crimea on
Tuesday and expressed concern about "signs of separatism" and
threats to the country's territorial integrity.
Protesters on the southern peninsula have staged rallies
against Ukraine's new leaders since President Viktor Yanukovich
was ousted and a Russian-speaking mayor has been appointed in
Sevastopol, where Russia's Black Sea fleet is based.
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said anyone who is
held responsible for separatist moves should be punished, his
press service said in a written statement.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
