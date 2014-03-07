March 7 Ukraine's Crimean peninsula is at the
centre of the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War.
HISTORY
Crimea, which juts out into the Black Sea off southern
Ukraine, was absorbed into the Russian empire along with most of
ethnic Ukrainian territory by Catherine the Great in the 18th
century. Russia's Black Sea naval base at Sevastopol was founded
soon afterwards.
More than half a million people were killed in the Crimean
War of 1853-56 between Russia and the Ottoman Empire, which was
backed by Britain and France. The conflict reshaped Europe and
paved the way for World War One.
In 1921, the peninsula, then populated mainly by Muslim
Tatars, became part of the Soviet Union. The Tatars were
deported en masse by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the end of
World War Two for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
Crimea became part of Russia within the Soviet Union until
1954, when it was handed to Ukraine, also a Soviet Republic, by
Stalin's successor Nikita Khrushchev, a Ukrainian.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, there have
been periodic political tussles between over its status between
Moscow and Kiev.
MILITARY SIGNIFICANCE
Russia's Black Sea base in Sevastopol gives Moscow access to
the Mediterranean. Ukraine's fleet, carved out of the same
Soviet fleet as Russia's, is also based there.
Russia leases its base in Sevastopol from Ukraine and a new
agreement designed to last until 2042 was agreed in 2010, in
exchange for discounts on Russian gas supplies.
The Ukrainian government placed restrictions within the
agreement and Russia has since upgraded its own Black Sea port
of Novorossisysk to take naval vessels.
GEOGRAPHY
The mountainous peninsula is attached to the rest of Ukraine
by a narrow strip of land in the north. To the east, it is
separated from Russia by the narrow Kerch Strait. Russia plans
to build a bridge across the strait.
With an area of 27,000 sq km (10,000 sq miles), it is
slightly smaller than Belgium. It is Ukraine's only formally
autonomous region, with Simferopol as its capital. Sevastopol
has a separate status within Ukraine.
POPULATION
Around 2 million. Ukraine's 2001 census showed around 58
percent were ethnic Russian, 24 percent ethnic Ukrainian and 12
percent Tatars, who support the new pro-Western government in
Kiev.
ECONOMY
Crimea's temperate climate makes it a popular tourist
destination for Ukrainians and Russians, especially Yalta, where
the Soviet, U.S. and British victors of World War Two met in
1945 to discuss the future shape of Europe.
It accounts for three percent of Ukraine's gross domestic
product, with 60 percent of its own output made up by services.
The land is intensely farmed, with wheat, corn and sunflowers
the main crops. Extra water supplies are brought by canal from
Ukraine's Dnieper River.
There are chemical processing plants and iron ore is mined
in Kerch. Ukraine has two grain terminals in Crimea - in Kerch
and in Sevastopol. According to UkrAgroConsult, these have
exported 1.6 mln tonnes of grain so far this season or 6.6 pct
of Ukraine's total exports.
(Sources: Reuters, State Statistics Committee of Ukraine,
International Institute for Strategic Studies, Encyclopaedia
Britannica)
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Philippa
Fletcher; editing by Giles Elgood)