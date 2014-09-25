* For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit,
click here
* Russia hit by sanctions after annexing Crimea
* Moscow trying to build infrastructure to Crimea
* Discontent will grow if problems unresolved - minister
By Darya Korsunskaya and Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Six months after Crimea voted to
become part of Russia, elation could give way to discontent over
problems such as power and water shortages, the government
official responsible for the region said.
"Euphoria cannot be eternal," Crimean Affairs Minister Oleg
Savelyev said in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment
Summit.
Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in March, days
after a referendum that backed joining Russia, stirred patriotic
fervour on the Black Sea peninsula and across Russia, sending
President Vladimir Putin's ratings soaring.
The Russian government has promised additional funds to help
the region and is trying to build utility and transport
lifelines with the peninsula before winter sets in. Ukraine and
the West say the annexation is illegal and imposed sanctions on
Moscow.
Savelyev acknowledged the Russian government faced a tough
task, with problems exacerbated by the sanctions and by a lack
of shared infrastructure with Russia.
"In the next few months, we will see the first wave of
tension over problems that are still not resolved," Savelyev
said at the summit, held in the Reuters office in Moscow.
Russia is trying to cushion the blow from Western sanctions
by seeking new business in Asia and hopes to woo Asian investors
to Crimea, which has a population of more than 2 million.
Projects in which Russia hopes to secure Asian investment
include agriculture and power generation, and some were
discussed when Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping in
Shanghai in May and completed an accord on natural gas supplies.
"(Cooperation) was confirmed during the president's trip to
Shanghai and work is still being carried out," Savelyev said of
the discussions on Crimea, giving few details.
He said Russia planned to turn Crimea and the Black Sea into
an alternative to shipping hubs on the Baltic Sea for Asian
companies sending goods to Europe.
"Variants are being worked out that would develop port
infrastructure to take into account the transit of Asian cargo -
because shipping from Asia, not through the Baltic, but through
the Black Sea, may be advantageous for Asia," he said.
PRESSURE ON BUSINESSES
Savelyev, who has worked in the United States, was included
on a sanctions list that bars his entry to the country.
He played down the sanctions on him personally but said
Western sanctions, which had limited deliveries of equipment
needed for Crimea's energy sector, were a problem because they
appeared designed to bring down living standards.
"The position of the governments (involved in sanctions) is
directed at trampling people back into the stone age - so that
no one under threat of punishment is brave enough to invest in
Crimea," he said.
The United States and the European Union have imposed
several rounds of sanctions on Russia over its role in Crimea
and in mainly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, where the West
accuses Russia of directly backing separatists.
Moscow denies this and says it could not ignore the
referendum in which Crimea voted to rejoin Russia, 70 years
after former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev gifted it to
Ukraine, then still part of the Soviet Union.
Savelyev said the sanctions have scared away some
businessmen although others, from Finland, Sweden and
Switzerland, had travelled to Crimea to explore opportunities.
In some case, he said U.S. authorities were pressuring
European partners not to work in Crimea, including officials
from an unnamed Italian firm who he said had delayed a trip to
Crimea earlier this year.
This, he suggested, followed pressure from the U.S. embassy
in Italy.
Savelyev also said Russia planned to boost troop numbers in
Crimea, home to its Black Sea Fleet, by establishing a base in
the Southern Military District at Novorossiysk in addition to
the one it already has in the port city of Sevastopol.
Vice Admiral Alexander Vitko, the commander of the fleet,
said on Tuesday Russia planned to increase its Black Sea fleet
with more than 80 new warships by 2020.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
For more summit stories, see
(Writing by by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
John Stonestreet)