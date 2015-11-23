* Contested Crimea peninsula largely without power after
sabotage
* Pro-Ukraine activists block repair work
* Kremlin says wants supplies restored urgently
By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Nov 23 Pro-Ukrainian activists prevented
repairs to sabotaged power lines leading to Crimea on Monday,
keeping the Russian-annexed peninsula starved of electricity for
a second day and tensions between Moscow and Kiev high.
Ethnic Tatars and members of Ukrainian nationalist
battalions largely blocked access for engineers to four pylons
in Kherson, a region of the Ukrainian mainland controlled by
Kiev, which unknown attackers blew up over the weekend
"Teams are ready to fix the consequences of the blasts in
the course of four days," said Igor Boska, the regional head of
state power supplier Ukrenergo.
"When this can happen depends on the results of talks, which
the instigators of the blockade are carrying out with
authorities," he said in a statement posted on the Kherson
administration's website.
Engineers began laying undersea cables from southern Russia
to Crimea earlier this year to allow the contested territory,
which is home to around 2 million people, to draw all its power
from Russia by 2020.
But for now, the peninsula which Russia seized last year
depends on Ukraine for at least 70 percent of its electricity
and the first phase of the Russian project, which will ease
dependence on Ukraine, is not due to come online until next
month.
TATAR DISCONTENT
The annexation plunged relations between Kiev and Moscow
into a crisis deepened by a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists
in eastern Ukraine.
One Russian senator described the blasts as an "act of
terrorism". But Mustafa Dzhemilev, a senior Crimean Tatar
politician, said talks to restore power to Crimea could start
only after "political prisoners" on the peninsula were released,
according to an interview he gave to Ukrainian news agency Liga.
The annexation was opposed by many Tatars, a Turkic-speaking
Muslim community with a long history in Crimea, and they have
since held numerous protests to complain of discrimination and
intimidation which they say is meant to silence dissent.
The peninsula's pro-Kremlin leadership denies a crackdown is
underway.
In September, Tatar activists on the mainland set up road
blocks on the two main routes leading into Crimea at the start
of what they said was an economic blockade aimed at dramatising
the plight of their Tatar brethren living on the peninsula.
The activists deny they blew up the pylons, which also
triggered blackouts in parts of Ukraine's Kherson. While
preventing any work that would help restore electricity to
Crimea, they said they would allow repairs to lines supplying
mainland Ukraine.
Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said Russia hoped Kiev
would take "vigorous steps" to restore Crimea's power supplies.
Russia's Energy Ministry said emergency electricity supplies
had been turned on for critical needs in Crimea and that mobile
gas turbine generators were being used. Sergei Aksyonov, the
Kremlin-backed head of Crimea, declared Monday a non-working day
because of the emergency situation.
Russia's annexation of Crimea triggered punitive Western
sanctions on Moscow, which a diplomat told Reuters on Sunday
would stay in place until at least July 2016.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn was due to
hold a press briefing later on Monday and Ukrenergo's Boska was
due to meet with the activists.
(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Moscow; Writing by
Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn and David Stamp)