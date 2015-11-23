* Contested Crimea peninsula largely without power after
sabotage
* Pro-Ukraine activists block repair work
* Kremlin says wants supplies restored urgently
KIEV, Nov 23 Pro-Ukrainian activists prevented
repairs to sabotaged power lines leading to Crimea on Monday,
keeping the Russian-annexed peninsula starved of electricity for
a second day and tensions between Moscow and Kiev high.
Ethnic Tatars and members of Ukrainian nationalist
battalions stopped Ukrainian engineers fixing four pylons blown
up by unknown attackers over the weekend in Kherson, a region of
the Ukrainian mainland controlled by Kiev.
If "we get confirmation that we have access, we can start
restoring the lines as soon as tomorrow," said Vsevolod
Kovalchuk, the acting head of state power supplier Ukrenergo,
which has said it is holding talks with the activists.
Russian engineers began laying undersea cables from southern
Russia to Crimea earlier this year to allow the contested
territory, which is home to around 2 million people, to draw all
its power from Russia by 2020.
But for now, the peninsula which Russia seized last year
depends on Ukraine for at least 70 percent of its electricity.
Russian officials said they would speed up work on the first
phase of the undersea cable project, which will ease dependence
on Ukraine, so it could come online by the middle of next month.
Ukraine's current power supply deal with Crimea expires on
Dec. 31. Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchshyn said on Monday it
was up to the Ukrainian political leadership to decide if the
contract would be extended next year.
TATAR DISCONTENT
Russia's annexation of Crimea plunged relations between Kiev
and Moscow into a crisis deepened by a rebellion by pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
One Russian senator described the blasts as an "act of
terrorism".
Mustafa Dzhemilev, a senior Crimean Tatar politician, said
the process of restoring power to Crimea could start only after
"political prisoners" on the peninsula were released.
The annexation was opposed by many Tatars, a Turkic-speaking
Muslim community with a long history in Crimea, and they have
since held numerous protests to complain of discrimination and
intimidation which they say is meant to silence dissent.
The peninsula's pro-Kremlin leadership denies a crackdown is
underway.
In September, Tatar activists on the mainland set up road
blocks on the two main routes leading into Crimea at the start
of what they said was an economic blockade aimed at dramatising
the plight of their Tatar brethren living on the peninsula.
The obstacles have prevented road cargo from reaching Crimea
from Ukraine, and on Monday Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk
recommended the government officially suspend cargo shipments to
the peninsula following a similar statement by President Petro
Poroshenko.
The activists deny they blew up the pylons, which also
triggered blackouts in parts of Ukraine's Kherson. While
preventing any work that would help restore electricity to
Crimea, they said they would allow repairs to lines supplying
mainland Ukraine.
Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said Russia hoped Kiev
would take "vigorous steps" to restore Crimea's power supplies.
Russia's Energy Ministry said emergency electricity supplies
had been turned on for critical needs in Crimea and that mobile
gas turbine generators were being used. Sergei Aksyonov, the
Kremlin-backed head of Crimea, declared Monday a non-working day
because of the emergency situation.
Russia's annexation of Crimea triggered punitive Western
sanctions on Moscow, which a diplomat told Reuters on Sunday
would stay in place until at least July 2016.
Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Monday that three
people had been detained in Moscow for hanging a blue and yellow
Ukrainian flag on the facade of a Stalin-era skyscraper.
A Russian court in September convicted a Ukrainian man of
helping try to paint his country's national flag on the same
skyscraper in protest against the Kremlin's foreign policy and
sentenced him to two years and three months in jail.
