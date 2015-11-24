* Russia says Ukraine not doing enough to restore power
* Kiev says accusations of supporting blackout are
"groundless"
* Accuses Russia of sending more troops to Crimea
* Russia scrambles to build undersea power cables to Crimea
(Adds Ukrainian official comment, quotes, details, bullets)
By Andrew Osborn and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV, Nov 24 Russia said on Tuesday it
would cut off gas supplies to Ukraine and threatened to halt
coal deliveries, ratcheting up a dispute over a power blackout
in Crimea at a time when a ceasefire between Kiev and separatist
rebels is fraying.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak accused the
Ukrainian authorities of deliberately refusing to help rebuild
power lines to Russia-annexed Crimea, which were blown up by
unknown saboteurs over the weekend.
The peninsula of 2 million people is relying on emergency
generators to meet its basic power needs, with pro-Ukrainian
activists, including nationalist battalions and ethnic Tatars,
preventing repairs.
The Ukrainian government dismissed as "absolutely
groundless" suggestions, made by two Ukrainian lawmakers to
Reuters, that Kiev might be tacitly backing the activists.
The row could fan tensions between Ukraine and pro-Russian
fighters in the east, where a recent spike in ceasefire
violations is threatening to shatter a truce after two months of
relative calm.
Faced with a ban on imports of its food by Moscow for
supporting sanctions against Russia, Ukraine said it would hit
back with reciprocal trade bans and may also block goods
shipments to Crimea. It has urged Western countries not to ease
pressure on the Kremlin, fearing that cooperation over fighting
Islamist militants in Syria could lead to a thaw in ties.
"Today or tomorrow gas deliveries will be stopped because of
lack of advance payment," Novak told Vesti FM radio station,
referring to a dispute that pre-dates the blackout row, but
which has come to a head at the same time.
COAL THREAT
Novak said Ukrainian authorities were not doing what was
needed to allow repair crews to restore power to Crimea "out of
some kind of political motivation", calling their inaction a
crime.
"There are different options, political ones, economic
ones," said Novak, when asked how Russia could retaliate.
"Russia delivers coal to the Ukrainian energy sector. We could,
and maybe in this situation we need to, take a decision about
halting deliveries."
A Ukrainian lawmaker close to the circle of Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk said of the Crimea blackout: "This was all done
with the tacit consent of the country's whole leadership."
"What is happening on the Crimean border is not so much
pressure on Russia as a demonstration that we are prepared to
respond strongly to events in the east and in Crimea," the
lawmaker added. "It's a demonstration that Russian pressure on
Ukraine could swing back on Russia like a boomerang. It's a
demonstration that we also have trump cards."
But the Ukrainian government rejected suggestions of
inaction. "This is an absolutely groundless assertion and the
quick reaction of the government regarding repairs on the power
lines and its guaranteeing of security for people in the
emergency zone is proof of this," it said in emailed comments.
In a further sign of rising tensions, Kiev also accused
Russia of an aggressive troop build-up in Crimea by sending two
more highly-trained battalions to the area on Tuesday.
Last week the Organization for Security and Co-operation in
Europe warned the ceasefire in the east was "very shaky", with
both sides regularly using artillery despite promises to
withdraw heavy weapons from the frontline.
NOT FREEZING IN WIND
Four electricity pylons were blown up over the weekend and
Tatar activists say they will only allow Ukrainian engineers to
repair one of them, which supplies power to a southern pocket of
the country outside Crimea that also lost power.
Tatars, a Muslim people with a long history in Crimea, who
opposed Russia's annexation in March 2014, had already imposed
an informal economic blockade on the supply of goods to Crimea
by setting up road blocks to the area in September.
"Ukrenergo are allowed access to the one pylon, they have
started their work," Lenur Islamov, the leader of the Tatar
blockade, told TV channel 112 on Tuesday, referring to Ukraine's
state energy supplier. "The other pylons are under our control
and access is closed."
He said the Tatars welcomed the decision by the Ukrainian
government to restrict the flow of goods to Crimea, meaning the
activists would not have to man road blocks in icy weather.
"We're tired of freezing in the wind," he said. "Every
driver stops and gets angry with us, saying they're right by
law."
Russia is laying cables under the Black Sea to supply Crimea
with electricity, cutting its reliance on Ukraine, and on
Tuesday announced it had brought forward the deadline for the
first phase of the project by two days to Dec. 20.
As a stopgap measure, Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-backed
head of Crimea, said that Russia was sending emergency diesel
generators to the area, including 300 via a federal rescue
agency.
"The situation in Ukraine is becoming political in nature.
Certain figures, former Crimeans, are trying to push some
political demands, making trade-offs," he wrote on Facebook.
"Anyone who harms our citizens will be punished. I make it clear
to everyone: Crimeans will not sell their homeland."
Aksyonov sacked Crimea's energy minister on Tuesday,
accusing him of mishandling the situation, following media
reports that doctors at some hospitals were having to carry
jerry cans full of diesel to power generators.
(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Natalia Zinets
in KIEV and Jack Stubbs in MOSCOW; Writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Pravin Char)