SIMFEROPOL, Crimea Nov 26 Power blackouts in
Crimea orchestrated by anti-Russian saboteurs are stirring
discontent a year and a half after Moscow seized the peninsula
from Ukraine, threatening to chip away at the pro-Kremlin
euphoria many Crimeans felt after annexation.
The blackouts - the result of pro-Ukrainian activists
blowing up the electricity lines which supply Crimea in southern
Ukraine over the weekend - are causing misery for the population
of some 2 million and testing loyalty levels to Moscow.
But dozens of interviews conducted by Reuters, while only
providing a partial snapshot of public opinion, suggest the
crisis is unlikely to provoke widespread protests or prompt a
majority to question the wisdom of voting in a referendum last
year to join Russia and break with Ukraine.
"We need to put up with this for the time being, but it will
all be solved," said Yuri, an employee in a wine shop in
Simferopol, the capital of the contested territory. "There were
terrible blackouts in the 1990s but somehow that passed."
Such stoicism in the face of a problem which could last some
time appeared widespread, though the dispute has exposed how
dependent Crimea remains on Ukraine.
The blackouts have also spurred Russian efforts to plug the
peninsula into its power network and served as a stark reminder
of how raw anger in Ukraine over the annexation still is.
STONE AGE
Crimea's pro-Kremlin authorities have blamed the crisis on
politicians in Kiev, and many locals speak of how they are
hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin will solve the
problem.
Putin this week accused Ukraine of "torturing" Crimeans with
the power shut-off.
Kiev, whose relations with Moscow are also strained over a
smouldering conflict in eastern Ukraine with pro-Russian
separatists, on Monday banned road and rail freight to and from
Crimea.
Ukrainian engineers have begun repairing some of the damaged
power lines. But ethnic Tatar activists and Ukrainian
nationalists are obstructing further repair work and the
Ukrainian authorities have not moved them on.
That, Putin and some Crimeans believe, reflects Ukraine's
tacit approval for the activists' actions.
"It's like living in the Stone Age," said Ekaterina, a
university student, pushing her eight-month-old child in a pram
in a residential area of Simferopol.
"I thought things would be different after we became part of
Russia. It's not how I imagined," she said, adding that there
had been power for only two to three hours in her flat on
Wednesday and less on Thursday.
She said she thought the Russian-backed authorities could
have done more to prepare for such an eventuality.
The authorities have managed to restore partial power to
most large towns and cities by mobilising emergency power
generators, but disruption is still severe.
Traffic lights in parts of the capital are not working,
forcing police to direct traffic by hand. The signal for mobile
phones is weak as base stations run low on electricity. And long
queues have formed at petrol stations as people try to stock up
on fuel for mobile generators.
Trolley buses are not running either. Schools and
kindergartens are shut, there are reports of people sleeping
fully-clothed to keep warm, and supermarkets have run out of
candles. On the second floor of a deserted shopping mall, a
Reuters reporter saw what used to be an ice rink. It now
resembled a pond.
In rural areas, the picture was bleaker. Fifty kilometres
(31.07 miles) from Simferopol, villagers are receiving power for
as little as an hour a day, late in the evening. Many businesses
are shut and those that are open talk of steep losses.
Crimean officials preach patience. Those who seek to
destabilise the situation will be punished, they say. The sale
of alcohol has been banned after 5 p.m. in Simferopol and cafes
have been ordered to close by 8 p.m.
RESISTANCE
Russian maps already picture Crimea as part of Russia. But
the peninsula still receives at least two-thirds of its
electricity from Ukraine and a large amount of fresh water via a
canal fed by the Dnieper River.
Activists impeding repair work at the site of the damaged
power lines in Chaplinka, in Ukraine's southern Kherson region,
told Reuters on Thursday they would not allow engineers to
restore electricity to Crimea until the peninsula was back under
Ukrainian control.
"We won't give them power until Crimea is ours, until
Ukrainian flags are raised over Sevastopol and Simferopol," said
one of the activists, who only gave his name as Radik, huddled
in a tent a short distance from the twisted wreckage of the
blown up pylons in a muddy field.
Another activist, who said he was an ethnic Tatar from
Simferopol, said he was protesting over the treatment of
Crimea's Tatar population, whose rights he said were being
violated by the new Russian-backed authorities.
The peninsula's pro-Kremlin leaders deny any crackdown on
the Tatars is underway.
Crimea's power deal with Ukraine expires at the end of this
year. Russia is laying undersea power cables to end Crimea's
dependence on Ukraine.
But it is a long process. The first cable is due to come
online in mid-December and will only provide a fraction of
Crimea's electricity needs. A second line is only planned to
become operational by the middle of next year.
Putin this week ordered work on the so-called "energy
bridge" to be sped up.
There are plans too for a bridge from Russia to Crimea
across the Kerch Strait which will increase the speed with which
Moscow can get supplies to its recently acquired territory. That
project may take several years to complete, however.
In the meantime, Crimeans will have to muddle through. Many
said they had lived through worse and blamed Kiev for their
discomfort.
"If Ukraine doesn't want to be friends with us, then so be
it," said Sergei Chizhman, an aide to a local lawmaker with the
nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. "Russia is big
and we'll find other friends."
Others said the blackouts were more likely to unite locals
than push them into the arms of Kiev.
Sergei, who said he was a member of a militia which last
year helped Russia seize Crimea, said:
"We have that sort of mentality. If you pressure us, we
organise ourselves."
