* Saboteurs blew up pylons last weekend
* Act left Crimea without mains electricity
* Ukraine says can fix, but has not done so
By Pavel Polityuk
CHAPLINKA, Ukraine, Nov 27 Five days after
saboteurs blew up power lines in southern Ukraine plunging
Russian-annexed Crimea into an energy crisis, all four damaged
pylons are out of action and engineers say they need a political
decision to restore supplies.
The stalemate has left some 2 million Crimeans reliant upon
emergency generators and has caused severe disruption, exposing
how dependent Crimea remains on Ukraine a year and a half after
it broke away to join Russia.
Some limited repair work has taken place, say Ukrainian
government and energy officials, who have spoken of how the
problem could - technically - be fixed relatively swiftly.
But on Friday the damaged pylons lay flat in thick mud as
the wind whipped across the flat featureless landscape.
"If our high-level leadership takes a political decision to
restore power or not to do so - and there is no such decision -
we will do everything really quickly," said Ihor Bosko, a
regional energy official. "We are sitting and waiting."
So far, ethnic Tatar activists and Ukrainian nationalists
have blocked repair teams. The authorities have let the
activists remain in place and protesters say they won't budge
until Russia meets a series of political demands.
Tatars, a Muslim people with a long history of habitation in
Crimea, accuse the peninsula's new Kremlin-backed authorities of
oppressing them, allegations officials deny.
A Reuters reporter saw three Ukrainian tanks and two
armoured personnel carriers headed to the border with Crimea on
Friday afternoon, but it was unclear what their purpose was.
Russia, which has accused Ukraine of "torturing" Crimeans
with the power cuts, has responded by cutting coal deliveries to
Ukraine.
A Ukrainian lawmaker close to the circle of Prime Minister
Arseniy Yatseniuk on Tuesday said the Crimean blackout had been
orchestrated with the tacit consent of Kiev.
It was, he said, meant as a political signal to Moscow.
The Ukrainian government rejected that assertion, dismissing
the charge it was not taking action to fix the problem as
groundless.
A government spokeswoman on Friday declined to comment when
asked whether Ukraine was deliberately not repairing the lines.
MUDDY FIELD
Visits to the site of the destroyed power facilities by
Reuters on Thursday and Friday suggests little activity.
In a muddy field, a reporter saw that only partial repair
work had been carried out on one of the four pylons. Four young
activists blocking repair work huddled in a tent nearby. Nor was
there any sign of police or repair teams.
Ukrainian energy utility Ukrenergo held talks with the
activists on Friday.
Yuri Kasich, the firm's first deputy head, told Reuters the
company was worried about the situation.
"The lines on the ground are putting strain on other pylons
so Ukrenergo is interested in fixing the lines so that the
pylons are upright and the lines taut," he said.
But when asked whether the activists would now allow
engineers to start work, he suggested there had been no
progress.
"As far as I know a group is working in Kiev and a political
decision will be taken there," he said.
A map of Crimea's power network can be seen here: reut.rs/1PS91a2
The activists, though few in number and apparently unarmed,
appear determined.
One of the activists, a 20-year-old Tatar who gave his name
as Khan, said he was from the Crimean capital Simferopol.
"My relatives told me they are ready to wait for as long as
it takes and to sit without light, to live by candlelight, and
to eat grass so that Crimea can be returned to Ukraine," he
said.
"The Ukrainian authorities are absolutely with us, but they
cannot say so openly. Perhaps they are afraid. We will stay here
until victory. Until the hostages and political prisoners are
released there won't be any electricity."
Izet Gdanov, a senior Tatar activist who has been helping
enforce a road blockade of Crimea for the last two months, said
the activists had specific demands for Russia, such as releasing
individuals they regard as political prisoners.
"There are demands which also concern Crimean and Ukrainian
mass media and observers being allowed in," he said, saying
activists had received letters from ordinary Ukrainians urging
them to keep Crimea without power to remind the world about the
peninsula's occupation.
"When we started our blockade of Crimea all state organs
actively supported us," he said. "The authorities understand
what we are doing and let us get on with it."
(Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Ralph Boulton)