By Jason Bush and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV Dec 31 Crimea has lost at least one
quarter of its power after Ukraine halted supplies, officials in
the contested peninsula said on Thursday, a situation Ukrainian
police blamed on unidentified saboteurs blowing up an
electricity pylon.
Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in March last year,
has suffered repeated power cuts since the annexation,
underlining its reliance on Ukraine for electricity and fuelling
a downwards spiral in relations between Moscow and Kiev.
Police in Ukraine's Kherson region, which borders Crimea,
said power supplies had been cut off by a blast, but gave no
details of who was responsible. Ukrainian electricity company
Ukrenergo said it would fix the pylon by the end of the day.
The cut-off coincides with the expiry of a power supply
contract between the company and Crimea. It is unclear when and
if a new contract will be signed.
The subject is politically charged. Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said Kiev was insisting that future contracts
must refer to Crimea as "a territory of Ukraine", something
Moscow is unlikely to accept.
He said President Vladimir Putin had ordered an opinion poll
to be conducted among Crimeans asking if they agreed to be
considered part of Ukraine or would accept "temporary
difficulties" for three or four months if a new contract with
Ukraine were not signed.
Crimea, which before the annexation relied on Ukraine for at
least 70 percent of its electricity, suffered a severe blackout
at the end of November after unidentified saboteurs blew up
pylons supplying it with power in southern Ukraine.
Russia then boosted its own supplies to the region and flew
in emergency generators, while power from Ukraine was partially
restored only after just over two weeks.
"Ukraine has for a long time disrespected the contract for
power supplies to Crimea," Novak said. "We have seen electricity
pylons blown up, some armed mavericks who allegedly did not
allow repairs to them, and lots of other nonsense."
Crimea's fuel and power minister Svetlana Borodulina said
the peninsula had lost at least one quarter of its power because
of the latest cut-off.
The region, home to 2 million people, was now running on
just 700 megawatts of electricity per day compared with between
950 and 1,000 megawatts per day before the outage, Russia's
Interfax news agency quoted her as saying.
Another local official had previously said lines carried by
the downed pylon had been supplying Crimea with around 250
megawatts a day. After the previous outage,
Russia boosted supplies to the region to 400 megawatts per day.
Officials and local residents said the problems caused by
the incident were so far relatively minor.
However, Borodulina advised Crimean residents to economise
on electricity and take precautions such as charging phones and
preparing meals for New Year celebrations early, as intermittent
power cuts were expected, RIA news agency reported.
A Reuters reporter in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city,
said problems appeared to be fairly minor compared with those
experienced a month ago, saying that most electrical devices
were still working.
Ukraine's energy ministry said on Thursday it will
investigate a suspected computer malware attack on its energy
grid, an incident that the country's secret service has blamed
on Russia. Moscow has not commented so far on the allegation.
