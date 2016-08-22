(Repeats Aug. 21 story, without changes to text)
By Maria Tsvetkova
ARMYANSK, Crimea, Aug 21 More than two years
after Russia annexed Crimea and promised its 2 million people a
better life, residents say prices have soared, wages and
pensions have stagnated and tourists have fled.
The sunny and mountainous Black Sea peninsula is back in the
news, with Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing Kiev of
sending infiltrators across the border to wreck its industry.
But locals say the damage has already been done by Moscow's
neglect.
"We joined Russia and they stopped giving a damn about us,"
Yevgeny, a worker at a titanium plant in the town of Armyansk
told Reuters.
"People are naive. They thought that if we were part of
Russia, everything would be Russian. Prices have now jumped to
the Russian level, but wages have stayed the same. That's the
main problem."
Fearing reprisals from his boss, Yevgeny declined to give
his surname, as did other workers who spoke to Reuters.
Armyansk, a sleepy Crimean town near the newly-established
border with Ukraine, is not far from where Russia says it fought
armed clashes with Ukrainian infiltrators last week. Kiev says
the clashes never took place and Moscow fabricated the incident
as a possible pretext for new military action against Ukraine.
The alleged plot has dominated headlines in Crimea,
distracting attention away from the region's own problems. But
according to some residents of Armyansk, a long way from
Crimea's Tsarist-era palaces and its picturesque mountainous sea
coast, those problems urgently need addressing.
CHEMICAL PLANT
Armyansk has never been prosperous. A quarter of the town's
20,000 people work at the Crimea Titanium chemical plant, riding
in dozens of identical green passenger buses to the factory from
the town each morning, and back again in the afternoon.
When Crimea was controlled by Ukraine, goods and services
were affordable, and the plant's workers were able to treat
themselves now and then, they say. But after Kiev blocked
freight supplies last year prices soared.
"I can only buy food and it's hard to buy clothes," said
Pavel, a technician, who said he was paid 17,000 roubles ($265)
a month. That is only around half the average monthly income in
Russia.
"It would be enough in Ukraine because prices were lower.
I'm shocked. My wage is stuck and everything grows in price."
Three other workers who spoke to Reuters described monthly
salaries ranging from just 10,000 roubles for a laboratory
assistant to 21,000 for a man who runs an engineering
department.
The Crimea Titanium plant is controlled by Ukrainian tycoon
Dmytro Firtash. His spokesman and the plant's management did not
reply to for requests for comment.
Russia is building a bridge to link Crimea to southern
Russia it hopes will establish a new supply route and reduce
consumer prices. However the first trucks are not expected to be
able to use it until 2018 at the earliest.
'WE HAVE NO MONEY'
Moscow is aware of Armyansk's woes. It put it on a list of
more than 300 Russian towns identified as needing state-backed
investment to diversify their economies. When contacted by
Reuters, Crimea's economy ministry said no projects in the town
had yet been developed.
Russia announced plans to invest 680 billion roubles (around
$10 bln) in Crimea between now and 2020. That is on top of the
billions of roubles it spends each month on pensions and
payments to teachers, doctors and government employees.
Pensioners, state employees and people working in the
tourist industry were expected to enjoy a significant financial
uplift after annexation. Instead, the rouble has lost about half
of its value against the dollar since 2014 due to lower oil
prices and Western sanctions.
In May, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was filmed
during a visit to Crimea being confronted by a woman who
complained about low living standards for Crimea's half million
pensioners.
"It's impossible to get by on a pension in Crimea," she
said. "Prices are crazy ... What is 8,000 (roubles)? It's a
paltry sum."
Medvedev's reply went viral online: "We simply have no money
... Bear up."
EMPTY RESTAURANTS
With its spas and Black Sea coast, Crimea has been a popular
tourist resort since the Tsarist era, when Anton Chekhov wrote
about illicit liaisons among the fashionable gentry vacationing
on the Yalta promenade.
Putin said last year that tourism in Crimea should be
profitable and Moscow would consider measures to attract foreign
visitors. But annexation has cut the peninsula off from
Ukrainian holidaymakers who mainly arrived by train, and their
numbers have not been made up by Russian tourists, who must
travel by air to get there.
When Crimea was controlled by Ukraine, 6 million tourists a
year visited, according to official data. Post-annexation, the
number of tourists dropped sharply and has yet not recovered.
"When we were in Ukraine, there were more people. You could
hardly make your way through the crowd," said a bored-looking
waiter on the smart terrace of a nearly empty restaurant called
Europe, close to the sea in Yevpatoriya, a popular resort.
Natalya, a waitress at Dulber, another restaurant in the
town, said the customers that do come spend much less money than
they used to when the peninsula was part of Ukraine.
"People now are reluctant to spend money, they make minimal
orders and we are tipped less," she said. "We have a rouble
crisis now, prices are high. People come from Russia and they
are shocked by the high prices in Crimea. We're shocked by them
ourselves."
