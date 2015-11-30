KIEV Nov 30 Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists, the energy minister said on Monday.

Volodymyr Demchyshyn told reporters Ukraine was ready to meet about 20 percent of Crimea's power supplies once the line was repaired.

Crimea, annexed by Russia last year, is suffering a blackout after four pylons that supplied the peninsula were blown up, worsening diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Russia has suspended coal exports to Ukraine in retaliation.

"As soon as we resume power supplies via the Kakhovka-Titan line, supplies of coal will be also resumed," Demchyshyn said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams)