KIEV Nov 30 Ukraine's government has asked
Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital
electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power
supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists,
the energy minister said on Monday.
Volodymyr Demchyshyn told reporters Ukraine was ready to
meet about 20 percent of Crimea's power supplies once the line
was repaired.
Crimea, annexed by Russia last year, is suffering a blackout
after four pylons that supplied the peninsula were blown up,
worsening diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Russia
has suspended coal exports to Ukraine in retaliation.
"As soon as we resume power supplies via the Kakhovka-Titan
line, supplies of coal will be also resumed," Demchyshyn said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams)