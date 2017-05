MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's Energy Ministry and Crimea's state electricity company Krymenergo said on Friday the peninsula had not yet received electricity from the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, Russian news agencies reported.

Crimean Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Sheremet said earlier on Friday power supplies from Krasnodar had began. He later withdrew his remarks, according to the TASS news agency. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)