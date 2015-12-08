(Adds details)
MOSCOW Dec 8 The Russian Energy Ministry said
on Tuesday that electricity supplies from Ukraine to the Crimea
peninsula had partially resumed.
The power lines to Crimea were blown up last month causing
widespread blackouts and pro-Ukrainian activists prevented them
being repaired.
The power cuts left some 2 million people reliant upon
emergency generators and caused severe disruption, highlighting
Crimea's reliance on Ukraine a year and a half after it broke
away to join Russia.
The Russian ministry said supplies had resumed via one power
transmission line out of the four connecting Ukraine and Crimea.
Ukraine, which is able to supply a total of 850 megawatts to
Crimea, is supplying up to 160 megawatts to the peninsula, the
ministry said in a statement.
Crimea depends on Ukraine for at least 70 percent of its
electricity. The first phase of Russia's planned energy cable
between the peninsula and the Russian mainland is not due to be
completed until later this month.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Katya
Golubkova/Pavel Polityuk; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jane
Merriman)